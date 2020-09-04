Market slumps on weak global stocks

Indian stocks opened on a weak note following weak global cues. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 569.27 points or 1.46% at 38,421.67. The Nifty 50 index was down 174.15 points or 1.51% at 11,353.30.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 1.25%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.32%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, is weak. On the BSE, 370 shares rose and 1379 shares fell. A total of 75 shares were unchanged.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asked banks and NBFCs to roll out loan restructuring scheme for COVID-19 related stress by September 15 and provide adequate support to the borrowers following the lifting of moratorium on repayment of debts. The minister urged lenders to immediately put in place a board-approved policy for resolution at the review meeting with heads of scheduled commercial banks and NBFCs through video conferencing. The six months moratorium on payment of EMIs ended on August 31.

Stocks in news:

Infosys dropped 1.62%. Infosys announced a definitive agreement to acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation, a full-spectrum product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical, consumer and industrial markets, bolstering capabilities in the design of smart products.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) fell 0.95%. M&M said that the company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for purchase of additional 1,825 Equity Shares, 4,480 Seed Compulsory Convertible Cumulative Participating Preference Shares (Seed CCCPS) and 589 Series A Compulsory Convertible Cumulative Participating Preference Shares (Series A CCCPS) of Carnot Technologies Private Limited (Carnot), an Associate of the company, from its existing Shareholders (Secondary Purchase) and (ii) a Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement for subscription of 2,298 Series B Compulsory Convertible Cumulative Participating Preference Shares (Series B CCCPS) of Carnot (Primary Infusion). The company holds approximately 6.48% of the equity share capital (22.91% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis) of Carnot and post completion of the above transaction, the Company will hold approximately 15.60% of the equity share capital (48.05% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis) of Carnot.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) fell 0.3%. GSFC has restarted its Methanol Plant with installed capacity of 525 mt per day.The plant was commissioned earlier in 2013, however no commercial production took place for the same as the same was unviable due to high raw material cost & non-availability of market.

Trident fell 1.56%. Trident said that normalcy in operations has been restored in the manufacturing operations at Budni, Madhya Pradesh. On 29 August 2020, the company has intimated about partial disruptions of its manufacturing operations due to accumulation of rainwater/intrusion of flash flood water in the premises at Budni location.

Global Markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Friday following sharp declines on Wall Street overnight.

In US, stocks fell sharply on Thursday as technology-focused stocks lost strength. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 807.77 points, or 2.8%, to 28,292.73 for its biggest one-day decline since June 11. The S&P 500 slid 3.5% to 3,455.06 and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 5% to close at 11,458.10.

Apple shares fell 8% for their biggest one-day decline since March 16. Amazon and Netflix were both down more than 4% and Facebook slid 3.8%. Microsoft slipped 6.2%. Alphabet pulled back by 5.1%.

In economic data, the number of first-time filers for unemployment benefits totaled 881,000 for the week ending August 29, compared to 1.011 million in the prior week, the Labor Department said Thursday. US imports jumped nearly 11% in July, driving the trade gap up to $63.6 billion in the month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Back home, benchmark indices ended a lackluster trading session with small losses on Thursday, dragged by private sector banks. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 95.09 points or 0.24% at 38,990.94. The Nifty 50 index slipped 7.55 points or 0.07% at 11,527.45.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 7.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 120.08 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 September 2020, provisional data showed.

