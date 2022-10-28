Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 337.74 points or 1.75% at 18927.08 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.36%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.07%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.83%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.66%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.71%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 1.51%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 1.45%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.15%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 104.31 or 0.17% at 59861.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.2 points or 0.13% at 17760.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 153.91 points or 0.53% at 28712.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 55.11 points or 0.62% at 8852.49.

On BSE,1416 shares were trading in green, 1926 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

