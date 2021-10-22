Metal stocks fall

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 668.47 points or 3.19% at 20279.13 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 6.59%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 6.58%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.87%),Coal India Ltd (down 3.1%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.53%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.11%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.81%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.34%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.03%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 141.25 or 0.23% at 60782.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.4 points or 0.4% at 18104.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 441.31 points or 1.54% at 28238.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 107.68 points or 1.2% at 8850.81.

On BSE,1103 shares were trading in green, 2107 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)