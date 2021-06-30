Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 193.39 points or 1.03% at 18879.43 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.25%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.73%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.72%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.18%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.93%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.51%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.43%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.32%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 129.29 or 0.25% at 52678.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.25 points or 0.26% at 15789.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 157.09 points or 0.63% at 25249.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36 points or 0.46% at 7857.55.

On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)