Metal stocks spurt

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 166.48 points or 1.99% at 8513.16 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.98%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.97%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.87%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.81%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.88%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.13%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.11%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.06%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.96%).

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 402.1 or 0.99% at 40946.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 111.5 points or 0.94% at 12008.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.21 points or 0.65% at 14992.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.72 points or 0.62% at 4986.24.

On BSE,1267 shares were trading in green, 483 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

