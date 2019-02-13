MOIL Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 155.6, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.42% rally in and a 31.14% fall in the Metal index.

Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 155.6, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 10860.15. The Sensex is at 36254.01, up 0.28%. Ltd has eased around 6.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has eased around 5.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2767.95, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64806 shares today, compared to the daily average of 88661 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.65 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)