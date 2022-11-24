Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 62.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.01% to Rs 130.50 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance rose 62.82% to Rs 33.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.01% to Rs 130.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 130.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.130.50130.5174.2266.3744.6829.4043.3227.7533.5920.63

