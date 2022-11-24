JUST IN
North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 302.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 62.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.01% to Rs 130.50 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance rose 62.82% to Rs 33.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.01% to Rs 130.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 130.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales130.50130.51 0 OPM %74.2266.37 -PBDT44.6829.40 52 PBT43.3227.75 56 NP33.5920.63 63

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

