Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 11.78 points or 0.92% at 1274.86 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.47%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.47%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.97%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.97%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.82%), ITI Ltd (down 0.79%), HFCL Ltd (down 0.77%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.46%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.16%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.97%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.94%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 4.67%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 30.21 or 0.06% at 47582.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.55 points or 0.04% at 13938.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.38 points or 0.02% at 17963.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.27 points or 0.17% at 5908.26.

On BSE,1413 shares were trading in green, 1423 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

