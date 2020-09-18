Sudarshan Chemical spurts 23% in seven days

Sudarshan Chemical Industries surged 8.54% to Rs 530.25, extending gains for seventh consecutive sessions.

The stock rose as much as 10.12% to hit the day's high of Rs 538 today, which is also a 52-week high for the counter.

The scrip has surged 22.85% in seven sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 431.60 on 9 September 2020.

During the same period, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.20% while the S&P BSE 500 index added 3.43%.

The stock has jumped 85.24% from its 52-week low of Rs 286.25 hit on 13 March 2020.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries manufactures color pigments, which are used in paints, printing inks, plastics, rubber artist materials, and textile printing. The Group also manufactures a basic range of pesticides.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 57.4% to Rs 18.20 crore on a 14.3% fall in net sales to Rs 346.13 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)