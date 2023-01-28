Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.05% to Rs 0.77 croreNet profit of Neil Industries rose 4.55% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.770.74 4 OPM %84.4285.14 -PBDT0.650.63 3 PBT0.650.62 5 NP0.460.44 5
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
