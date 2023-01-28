Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.05% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries rose 4.55% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.770.7484.4285.140.650.630.650.620.460.44

