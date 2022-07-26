Nifty July futures trade at discount

RIL, Infosys and Tata Steel were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 16,479.60, a discount of 4.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,483.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 90.22 lakh crore compared with Rs 82.56 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 147.15 points or 0.88% to settle at 16,483.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.77% to 18.17.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

