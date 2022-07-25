Nifty July futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX rises 6% to 17.68.

The Nifty July 2022 closed at 16,620, a discount of 11 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,631 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 82.56 lakh crore compared with Rs 64.84 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 88.45 points or 0.53% to settle at 16,631.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.18% to 17.68.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

