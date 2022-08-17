Nifty August futures trade at premium

Bajaj Fin, RIL and Infy were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,965.45, a premium of 21.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,944.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 97.78 lakh crore compared with Rs 80.20 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 119 points or 0.67% to settle at 17,944.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.04% to 17.68.

Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

