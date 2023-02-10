Nifty February futures trade at premium

Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,870, a premium of 13.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,856.50 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 80.57 lakh crore compared with Rs 337.55 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 36.95 points or 0.21% to settle at 17,856.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.26% to 12.745.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

