Nifty July futures above 11900

NSE India VIX declines to 14.565

The Nifty July 2019 was at 11,907.60, a premium of 42 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,865.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 5.91 lakh crore compared with Rs 6.17 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 76.75 points or 0.65% to settle at 11,865.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.59% at 14.5650.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 July 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 14.63 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 16.47 lakh contracts was seen at 11500 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range between 11,500 and 12,000 levels for the Nifty.

State Bank of India (SBI), Reliance Industries (RIL) and Maruti Suzuki India were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

SBI July 2019 futures were at 363.15, compared with spot closing price of 361.50. Reliance Industries July 2019 futures were at 1275.8, compared with spot closing price of 1268.9. Maruti Suzuki India July 2019 futures were at 6526, compared with spot closing price of 6501.

The July 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 25 July 2019.

