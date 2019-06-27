Turnover in F&O segment spurts

Axis Bank, RIL, HDFC Bank most active in segment

The Nifty July 2019 was at 11911, a premium of 69.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11841.55 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 26.55 lakh crore compared with Rs 13.38 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 6 points or 0.05% to settle at 11,841.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.55% at 14.52.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 July 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 11.91 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 14.86 lakh contracts was seen at 11000 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range between 11,000 and 12,000 levels for the Nifty.

Axis Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

Axis Bank July 2019 futures were at 801.95, compared with spot closing price of 800.50. Reliance Industries July 2019 futures were at 1285.15, compared with spot closing price of 1276. HDFC Bank July 2019 futures were at 2480.15, compared with spot closing price of 2460.60.

The July 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 25 July 2019.

