Nifty May futures at modest premium

Turnover in F&O segment drops
The Nifty May 2019 futures traded at 11,865.25, at premium of 21.15 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,844.10 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.81 lakh crore compared with Rs 25.81 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 187.05 points or 1.6% to settle at 11,844.10
State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
SBI May 2019 futures traded at 356.10, compared with spot closing price of 356. ICICI Bank May 2019 futures traded at 431.50, compared with spot closing price of 432.50. RIL May 2019 futures traded at 1,341, compared with spot closing price of 1338.
The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019
