Nifty May futures at modest premium

Turnover in F&O segment drops

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11,865.25, at premium of 21.15 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,844.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.81 lakh crore compared with Rs 25.81 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 187.05 points or 1.6% to settle at 11,844.10

(SBI), and (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

SBI May 2019 futures traded at 356.10, compared with spot closing price of 356. May 2019 futures traded at 431.50, compared with spot closing price of 432.50. RIL May 2019 futures traded at 1,341, compared with spot closing price of 1338.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)