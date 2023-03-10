JUST IN
Nifty March future trades at premium

NSE India VIX jumps 5.40% as shares decline.

The Nifty March 2023 futures closed at 17,449.50, a premium of 36.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,412.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 124.23 lakh crore compared with Rs 368.42 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 176.70 points or 1% to settle at 17,412.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 5.40% to 13.4125.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Adani Enterprises were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 16:23 IST

