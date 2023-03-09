Nifty March futures trade at premium

AdaniEnt, RIL and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty March 2023 futures closed at 17,638.20, a premium of 48.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,589.60 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 368.42 lakh crore compared with Rs 186.55 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 164.80 points or 0.93% to settle at 17,589.60.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.20% to 12.73.
Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.
