Nifty March futures trade at premium

AdaniEnt, RIL and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,638.20, a premium of 48.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,589.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 368.42 lakh crore compared with Rs 186.55 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 164.80 points or 0.93% to settle at 17,589.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.20% to 12.73.

Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

