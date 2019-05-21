Nifty May futures at modest premium

Turnover in F&O segment falls

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11,724, at premium of 14.90 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,709.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 5.32 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.77 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index lost 119.15 points or 1.01% to settle at 11,709.10

(RIL), (SBI) and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

RIL May 2019 futures traded at 1,342, compared with spot closing price of 1,339.90. SBI May 2019 futures traded at 338.20, compared with spot closing price of 336.95. May 2019 futures traded at 3,448, compared with spot closing price of 3,439.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

