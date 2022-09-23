Nifty Sept futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX surged 9.44% to 20.59.

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 17,335.15, a premium of 7.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,327.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 90.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 331.26 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 302.45 points or 1.72% to settle at 17,327.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 9.44% to 20.59.

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

