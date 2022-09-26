Nifty Sept futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX zoomed 6.31% to 21.89.

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 17,037, a premium of 20.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,016.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 110.16 lakh crore compared with Rs 90.40 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 311.05 points or 1.80% to settle at 17,016.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.31% to 21.89.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

