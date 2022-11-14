Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 51.72% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 33.09% to Rs 1.81 croreNet profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 51.72% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.09% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.811.36 33 OPM %26.5222.06 -PBDT0.630.43 47 PBT0.590.39 51 NP0.440.29 52
