Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 51.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.09% to Rs 1.81 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 51.72% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.09% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.811.36 33 OPM %26.5222.06 -PBDT0.630.43 47 PBT0.590.39 51 NP0.440.29 52

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:30 IST

