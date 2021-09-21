Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 113.84 points or 0.66% at 17417.11 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.31%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.29%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.71%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.13%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.86%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.17%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.07%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 171.04 or 0.29% at 58661.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.3 points or 0.29% at 17448.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 144.6 points or 0.53% at 27345.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.9 points or 0.29% at 8464.73.

On BSE,1177 shares were trading in green, 1431 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

