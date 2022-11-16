Panorama Studios International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Deco-Mica standalone net profit rises 13.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Get set for a musical and visual experience of Japanese culture
Prime Focus arm terminates business agreement with Sports Venture
DhiWise, the Next-Gen Visual Programming Platform raises USD 2.5M in Seed Round to fast track application development by 10x
Singer India soars after Jhunjhunwala's investment firm buys stake
-
Sales rise 2833.68% to Rs 83.61 croreNet loss of Panorama Studios International reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2833.68% to Rs 83.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales83.612.85 2834 OPM %5.29-55.09 -PBDT5.30-2.00 LP PBT5.13-2.03 LP NP-0.300.04 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU