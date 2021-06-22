Patel Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Arman Financial Services Ltd, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd and Apollo Pipes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 June 2021.

Arman Financial Services Ltd, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd and Apollo Pipes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 June 2021.

Patel Engineering Ltd tumbled 9.93% to Rs 19.95 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arman Financial Services Ltd lost 6.03% to Rs 698. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2285 shares in the past one month.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd crashed 3.34% to Rs 2089. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3444 shares in the past one month.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd fell 2.99% to Rs 3250.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2149 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Pipes Ltd pared 2.95% to Rs 963. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3188 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)