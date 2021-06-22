Volumes soar at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd clocked volume of 26.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares

Sheela Foam Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, Central Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 June 2021.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd clocked volume of 26.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.67% to Rs.218.95. Volumes stood at 1.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd saw volume of 2.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28199 shares. The stock increased 4.17% to Rs.2,313.95. Volumes stood at 19908 shares in the last session.

JK Paper Ltd witnessed volume of 139.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.59% to Rs.203.85. Volumes stood at 18.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd saw volume of 32.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.61 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.21% to Rs.951.90. Volumes stood at 3.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India registered volume of 1029.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 180.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.55% to Rs.25.30. Volumes stood at 760.43 lakh shares in the last session.

