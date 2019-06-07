JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Orient Press standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.13% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.430.41 5 1.431.91 -25 OPM %34.88-46.34 -12.59-0.52 - PBDT0.15-0.17 LP 0.240.05 380 PBT0.15-0.17 LP 0.240.05 380 NP0.09-0.18 LP 0.180.04 350

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 17:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU