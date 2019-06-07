Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.13% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.430.41 5 1.431.91 -25 OPM %34.88-46.34 -12.59-0.52 - PBDT0.15-0.17 LP 0.240.05 380 PBT0.15-0.17 LP 0.240.05 380 NP0.09-0.18 LP 0.180.04 350
