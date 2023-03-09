-
ALSO READ
Power Grid declared successful bidder under TBCB for inter-state transmission system
Power Grid Corp acquires ER NER Transmission under TBCB route
Power Grid declared successful bidder for transmission project in Gujarat
Power Grid Corp turns successful bidder under TBCB for inter-state transmission system
Power Grid Corp declared successful bidder for inter-state transmission system project in Gujarat
-
The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by Power Grid Corporation of India on 7 March, 2023.
The Scope of the project comprises of establishment of a 765kV D/c Transmission Line along with associated Line Bays in the State of Rajasthan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU