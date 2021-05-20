Power shares edge higher

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 21.44 points or 0.77% at 2806.94 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.5%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.66%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.29%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.2%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.54%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.45%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 1.32%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 5.03 or 0.01% at 49897.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.2 points or 0.18% at 15002.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.13 points or 0.24% at 22984.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 0.83 points or 0.01% at 7288.2.

On BSE,1312 shares were trading in green, 1024 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)