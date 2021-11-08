Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 287.74 points or 1.02% at 28390.79 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 3.81%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 3.25%),GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.43%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.37%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.74%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.51%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.33%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.24%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.85%).

On the other hand, Graphite India Ltd (down 2.42%), Thermax Ltd (down 1.05%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.62%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 170.05 or 0.28% at 59897.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.5 points or 0.21% at 17878.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 6.93 points or 0.02% at 28894.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.45 points or 0.14% at 9042.95.

On BSE,1419 shares were trading in green, 1418 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

