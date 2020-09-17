Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 171 points or 1.21% at 13985.04 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.26%), NBCC (India) Ltd (down 2.08%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.9%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.66%),AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.62%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.54%), Graphite India Ltd (down 1.53%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 1.23%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.07%).

On the other hand, Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.17%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.6%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.21%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 241.24 or 0.61% at 39061.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.8 points or 0.65% at 11528.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 81.09 points or 0.53% at 15349.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.35 points or 0.46% at 5082.58.

On BSE,1027 shares were trading in green, 1561 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

