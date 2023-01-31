Pritika Auto Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.01% to Rs 77.82 croreNet profit of Pritika Auto Industries remain constant at Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.01% to Rs 77.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales77.8255.98 39 OPM %10.829.29 -PBDT6.245.71 9 PBT3.263.01 8 NP2.862.86 0
