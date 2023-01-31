Pritika Auto Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.01% to Rs 77.82 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries remain constant at Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.01% to Rs 77.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.77.8255.9810.829.296.245.713.263.012.862.86

