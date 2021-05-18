Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 3.22%, NIFTY jumps 1.24%

Nifty Auto index closed up 3.22% at 10324 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ashok Leyland Ltd gained 6.54%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 5.86% and Bajaj Auto Ltd added 5.25%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 90.00% over last one year compared to the 71.23% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.88% and Nifty Media index increased 1.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.24% to close at 15108.1 while the SENSEX added 1.24% to close at 50193.33 today.

