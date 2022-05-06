Radico Khaitan Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 810.7, down 4.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.81% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 9.07% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 810.7, down 4.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 16365.25. The Sensex is at 54704.76, down 1.79%.Radico Khaitan Ltd has eased around 10.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37408.05, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

