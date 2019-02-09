Rainbow Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.99 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.70% to Rs 13.20 croreNet Loss of Rainbow Denim reported to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 60.70% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 33.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.2033.59 -61 OPM %-42.05-8.22 -PBDT-5.49-3.65 -50 PBT-5.99-4.21 -42 NP-5.99-4.21 -42
