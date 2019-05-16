Rainbow Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rainbow Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.99 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit rises 2.78% in the September 2018 quarter
Board of K G Denim revises buyback offer size
Nandan Denim standalone net profit declines 64.75% in the December 2018 quarter
Rainbow Foundations allots 3.15 crore preference shares
-
Sales decline 84.53% to Rs 5.85 croreNet loss of Rainbow Denim reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 84.53% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 52.79% to Rs 69.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.8537.81 -85 69.64147.52 -53 OPM %-91.11-9.07 --32.44-9.40 - PBDT-5.669.26 PL -9.32-2.84 -228 PBT-6.148.72 PL -11.33-5.11 -122 NP-6.148.72 PL -11.33-5.11 -122
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU