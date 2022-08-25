Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TIL Ltd, Aban Offshore Ltd, Jindal Photo Ltd and Anant Raj Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2022.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 189.65 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 46426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5488 shares in the past one month.

TIL Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 125.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1377 shares in the past one month.

Aban Offshore Ltd spiked 19.94% to Rs 57.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23475 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd jumped 17.38% to Rs 324.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2712 shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd added 13.83% to Rs 84.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

