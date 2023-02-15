Rander Corporation standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 56.98% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Rander Corporation declined 26.32% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 56.98% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.370.86100.0059.300.370.510.370.510.280.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)