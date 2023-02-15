Rander Corporation standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 56.98% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Rander Corporation declined 26.32% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 56.98% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.370.86 -57 OPM %100.0059.30 -PBDT0.370.51 -27 PBT0.370.51 -27 NP0.280.38 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU