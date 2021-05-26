Real Estate shares soar

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 35.6 points or 1.37% at 2634 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 5.48%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.94%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.65%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.39%),DLF Ltd (up 1.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.49%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.38%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.26%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.47%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 43.62 or 0.09% at 50681.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.95 points or 0.1% at 15223.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 142.84 points or 0.61% at 23494.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.73 points or 0.28% at 7390.2.

On BSE,1649 shares were trading in green, 761 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)