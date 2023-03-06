REC Ltd spurts 2.62%, up for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 121.25, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.93% in last one year as compared to a 11.97% gain in NIFTY and a 19.5% gain in the Nifty Energy.

REC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 121.25, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 17762.15. The Sensex is at 60396.61, up 0.98%. REC Ltd has added around 0.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18264.5, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 121.9, up 2.48% on the day. REC Ltd is up 33.93% in last one year as compared to a 11.97% gain in NIFTY and a 19.5% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 3.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)