Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 4.07 points or 0.02% at 24215.79 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 4.86%), Hikal Ltd (down 4.39%),FDC Ltd (down 4.34%),J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.66%),Themis Medicare Ltd (down 2.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.55%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 2.53%), Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (down 2.47%), Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 1.86%), and Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 1.78%).

On the other hand, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 10%), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 3.23%), and Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 2.21%) turned up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 239.42 or 0.41% at 58236.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.1 points or 0.51% at 17410.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.3 points or 0.03% at 28169.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.58 points or 0.28% at 8491.18.

On BSE,1626 shares were trading in green, 1650 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

