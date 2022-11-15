JUST IN
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.88% to Rs 697.96 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 30.95% to Rs 54.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 697.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 587.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales697.96587.13 19 OPM %10.849.76 -PBDT84.2266.97 26 PBT73.5257.03 29 NP54.6741.75 31

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:49 IST

