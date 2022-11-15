Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.88% to Rs 697.96 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 30.95% to Rs 54.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 697.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 587.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.697.96587.1310.849.7684.2266.9773.5257.0354.6741.75

