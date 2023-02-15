Signet Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rossell India Ltd, Kothari Products Ltd, Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd and MRC Agrotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 February 2023.

Signet Industries Ltd surged 17.16% to Rs 41.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 50305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6528 shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd soared 16.29% to Rs 264.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2993 shares in the past one month.

Kothari Products Ltd spiked 13.25% to Rs 129.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1192 shares in the past one month.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd gained 13.12% to Rs 1102. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1040 shares in the past one month.

MRC Agrotech Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 51.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40693 shares in the past one month.

