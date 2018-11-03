JUST IN
Simmonds Marshall standalone net profit rises 1.93% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 49.49 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 1.93% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 49.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 46.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales49.4946.89 6 OPM %12.3913.44 -PBDT5.535.80 -5 PBT4.434.81 -8 NP3.173.11 2

