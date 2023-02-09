SKF India consolidated net profit rises 31.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.40% to Rs 1077.20 crore

Net profit of SKF India rose 31.40% to Rs 116.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 1077.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 966.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1077.20966.9817.0912.73196.92138.83179.90123.25116.6788.79

