SKF India consolidated net profit rises 31.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.40% to Rs 1077.20 croreNet profit of SKF India rose 31.40% to Rs 116.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 1077.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 966.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1077.20966.98 11 OPM %17.0912.73 -PBDT196.92138.83 42 PBT179.90123.25 46 NP116.6788.79 31
