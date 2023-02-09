JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Escorts Kubota appoints director cum CFO
Business Standard

SKF India consolidated net profit rises 31.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.40% to Rs 1077.20 crore

Net profit of SKF India rose 31.40% to Rs 116.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 1077.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 966.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1077.20966.98 11 OPM %17.0912.73 -PBDT196.92138.83 42 PBT179.90123.25 46 NP116.6788.79 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU