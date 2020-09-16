SSPDL reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter
SSPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter
IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 1528.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter
TV Vision reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter
B & A reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 97.06% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of SSPDL reported to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.06% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.093.06 -97 OPM %-977.78-26.14 -PBDT-0.64-2.02 68 PBT-0.74-2.03 64 NP-4.67-1.93 -142
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU