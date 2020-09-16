Shukra Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.111.0421.6214.420.380.150.0200.020

