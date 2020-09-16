Shukra Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 1.11 croreNet profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.111.04 7 OPM %21.6214.42 -PBDT0.380.15 153 PBT0.020 0 NP0.020 0
