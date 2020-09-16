Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2020 quarter
12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Raj so far: Health min
60 coronavirus positive cases in Rajasthan: Health Minister Raghu Sharma
Night curfew imposed in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills
Man died on April 3 tests positive for COVID-19 in Varanasi
-
Sales decline 76.44% to Rs 1.02 croreNet loss of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.44% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.024.33 -76 OPM %-7.8412.93 -PBDT-0.290.21 PL PBT-0.380.10 PL NP-0.380.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU