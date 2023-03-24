Sundaram Clayton Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Sindhu Trade Links Ltd and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2023.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 3858.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 526 shares in the past one month.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd lost 9.12% to Rs 152.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd crashed 7.55% to Rs 283.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24015 shares in the past one month.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd corrected 6.36% to Rs 18.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd plummeted 6.07% to Rs 52.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

